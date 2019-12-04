E-bike, e-scooter users have to pass theory test to use their devices on cycling paths, roads: MOT

SINGAPORE - All the latest recommendations by a panel, which are aimed at improving the safety of pedestrians and active mobility device users, have been accepted by the Government, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Wednesday (Dec 4).

These recommendations by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel include a mandatory theory test for all users of e-scooters, a type of personal mobility device (PMD), before they are allowed to ride on cycling paths,

MOT said that the Government will also extend the theory test requirement to users of electric bicycles, also called power-assisted bicycles, who ride on cycling paths and roads.

Another recommendation by the panel suggests a minimum age of 16 years for all e-scooter users on cycling paths. Those below the age of 16 will require adult supervision.