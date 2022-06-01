LTA awards $372.6m contract to erect 0.9km viaduct to Hwa Seng Builder

SINGAPORE - Part of a new viaduct project in Loyang will be built by homegrown firm Hwa Seng Builder.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Wednesday (June 1) that the civil contract for the design and construction of a 0.9km section of the Loyang Viaduct along Loyang Avenue between Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Pasir Ris Drive 3 was awarded for $372.6 million.

Construction works are expected to start in the third quarter of the year and complete by the end of 2028.

The viaduct section is part of the 2.6km Loyang Viaduct announced in 2019. It is designed to alleviate congestion in the area and support developments in the Changi Northern Corridor.

The rest of the viaduct is built together with the Cross Island Line's Loyang MRT station.

The entire viaduct will increase road capacity by bringing traffic moving between TPE and Changi Village onto the viaduct, bypassing traffic junctions along Loyang Avenue with Pasir Ris Drive 1 and 3.

The viaduct will be situated above Loyang Avenue between Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Loyang Way, with up and down ramps at TPE and near Loyang Lane.

The LTA said "specialised overhead machinery" will be deployed for construction to minimise impact on traffic. "As construction works will interface with underground utilities network and given site constraints, traffic diversions will be required," the authority added.

The Loyang viaduct is connected to another viaduct in Upper Changi Road East. The latter is being rebuilt after an earlier version collapsed in July 2017, killing one worker and injuring 10 others.

The rebuilt viaduct is nearing completion.

Hwa Seng Builder was established in 1992. Its past road projects include the KPE/TPE interchange, widening of Woodlands Road, Choa Chu Kang Link, Stagmont Ring, widening of Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 and improvement works for the PIE slip road between Clementi North Flyover and Toh Tuck Flyover.