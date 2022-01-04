Jackson Chia to take over from Ang Wei Neng as chief of ComfortDelGro's taxi business

SINGAPORE - Mr Ang Wei Neng, the chief executive of ComfortDelGro's taxi business, has resigned to pursue another career path after more than four years in the role, the Singapore-listed land transport group announced on Monday (Jan 3).

His last day will be April 1 and he will be replaced by Mr Jackson Chia, who is currently ComfortDelGro's group chief sustainability officer and chief executive of its private mobility unit.

Mr Chia will helm the taxi business concurrently with his existing portfolio.

Mr Ang, 54, who is also a Member of Parliament for West Coast GRC, has been head of ComfortDelGro's taxi business since May 2017.

Before that, he was senior vice-president of SBS Transit's bus operations.

SBS Transit is a ComfortDelGro subsidiary.

Mr Ang said he decided to move on after more than 17 years at the transport company. "Seventeen years is quite a long time already," he told The Straits Times.

Mr Ang was coy about where he was going to next, only saying that he would make his next career move known in due time.

His successor, Mr Chia, joined ComfortDelGro in 2017 after 28 years in the Singapore Armed Forces, where he held the rank of rear-admiral and was chief of naval staff of the Republic of Singapore Navy.

His first role at ComfortDelGro was deputy head of rail at SBS Transit.

Mr Chia was then appointed senior vice-president at ComfortDelGro's transformation office and following that, group chief risk and sustainability officer, before he took on his current roles in June last year.