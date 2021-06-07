ComfortDelGro to launch all-in-one app offering taxi, private bus, car rental and leasing services

SINGAPORE - Commuters will be able to use just one mobile application to book taxi, private bus, car rental and leasing services from the ComfortDelGro Group by early next year.

The new app will also offer options that are currently available on ComfortDelGro's Zig app, such as restaurant bookings.

ComfortDelGro said on Monday (June 7) that the planned mega app will make it easier for its customers to access its various services.

Other offerings, such as learner driving services and medical transport, will be added to the app in the future.

The planned app is linked to a reorganisation of the company's business units, as part of an ongoing strategic review.

Under the reorganisation, the ComfortDelGro Taxi, ComfortDelGro Bus, ComfortDelGro Rent-a-Car and Zig units will come under a new umbrella division called the Private Mobility Group (PMG).

The PMG will have a combined fleet size of more than 12,000 vehicles.

ComfortDelGro's group chief risk and sustainability officer Jackson Chia will head the PMG. He will hold both posts until a replacement is found for his current position.

Mr Chia said that pooling resources in the new group will let ComfortDelGro develop mobility solutions comprising different mode of transport for its clients.

"With scale and our diverse range of assets, we will be better positioned to forge partnerships to experiment and offer innovative products and services," he added.

The planned app is another step in ComfortDelGro’s pivot towards offering more online services, although the firm’s core business remains in transport services.

Earlier this year in March, it launched the Zig app, which was then touted as a one-stop app that melds transport, food and leisure services.