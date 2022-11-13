It’s time to put the brakes on high COE premiums

SINGAPORE -It has been five months since certificates of entitlement (COEs) for bigger cars crossed $100,000 – a level which they have remained above.

If the Land Transport Authority or Ministry of Transport had wanted to cool the super-heated market, they would have done so by now.

This is in contrast to the 1990s, when swift action was taken to stamp out speculative bidding that sent COE prices across $110,000. Back then, motor traders stuck with a costly COE in hand – either because they could not find a car buyer or another trader willing to buy it off him – would register a small motorcycle with it. And, almost immediately, deregister the bike to recoup a large part of the COE value.

Today, bidders are unable to hedge their bets this way, as loopholes have been plugged effectively. And yet, at November’s first tender, COE for cars above 1,600cc and 130bhp hit $115,388 and its proxy, the Open COE, hit $116,577 – both new highs. Motorcycle COE also reached a new record of $13,189.

Meanwhile, COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp and commercial vehicle COE are also approaching their respective historical highs.

While the seasonal low supply of certificates is often cited as the reason for soaring premiums, it is not the only factor.

Looking at the supply of Category A COE (cars up to 1,600cc) over the years, it is evident that prices today are substantially higher than the previous times supply was at this level.

A bigger population, rising affluence, an influx of wealthy foreigners, a proliferation of private-hire, car-share services and tax incentives for cleaner vehicles are new levers in the COE market in recent years.

But the old risks faced by owners of vehicles bought with high COEs remain unchanged. Because of the prevailing high prices, more and more cars are bought with 100 per cent loans – either through leasing arrangements or by registering their cars as rental vehicles, to bypass the car loan curbs in place.

Sellers are also inflating car prices – an age-old practice – to help customers secure larger loans.

These high loans often come with higher interest rates, which have in general been creeping up. So, car buyers are facing a double whammy of high car prices and high interest repayment.

What happens when COE supply starts expanding from 2024 and new car prices start to fall in tandem?

Quite possibly, many car buyers today will be facing negative equity – where their outstanding vehicle loan is higher than the worth of their car’s resale value. This could pose a credit risk to lenders, should borrowers default on their loans.