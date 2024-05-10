‘Golden Eye’ helps SBS Transit bus drivers stay alert at the wheel

SINGAPORE – Whenever he operates service 51 from Jurong East to Hougang, bus captain Guek Peng Kian finds it challenging to stay focused towards the end of each journey, which lasts more than 2½ hours.

A bus captain for about five years, the 47-year-old finds the new fatigue monitoring system – complete with audio-visual alerts and vibrations – helpful in keeping him alert while driving, especially during longer journeys and on hot days.

Rolled out by public transport operator SBS Transit, the system – Golden Eye – comes with a dashboard-mounted camera that can detect signs of fatigue or distraction in bus drivers, by sensing that their eyes have been closed for two seconds or that they have been looking away – upwards or downwards – for four seconds or more.

Once these are detected, Golden Eye will send audio and visual alerts via a screen next to the camera, and produce seat vibrations powered by 24 volts.

Mr Guek, who has been using the system for about two years, said he is happy it will be installed on more buses, and hopes for it to be set up on all buses to ensure greater safety for everyone.

First trialled in 2019, Golden Eye is currently installed on 250 buses, or 7 per cent of SBS Transit’s fleet.

Singapore’s largest bus operator will be equipping close to 1,070 buses, or 30 per cent of its fleet, with the system by the end of 2024.

In response to The Straits Times’ query on when the system will be rolled out across its entire fleet, SBS Transit said Golden Eye will be installed progressively on its buses. It could not provide figures for the number of fatigue-related accidents involving its buses.

This fatigue monitoring system was on display at SBS Transit’s safety symposium at YWCA Fort Canning on May 10.

Around 300 people – including overseas public transport operators and SBS Transit’s partners and contractors – attended the symposium.

Another safety feature on display was a “mixed-reality” Light Rail Transit (LRT) driving simulator, which combines a virtual environment with physical tactile controls on a train console to hone trainees’ driving abilities.