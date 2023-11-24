Rise in workplace injuries in bus and rail operations; many preventable, says Amy Khor

SINGAPORE - There were 69 cases of workplace injuries in bus and rail operations in the first nine months of 2023, up 15 per cent from 60 such cases in the whole of 2022.

Sharing these figures at a rail safety symposium organised by SBS Transit on Nov 24, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said the increase is a concern as many of the incidents were preventable.

For instance, major injuries from machinery accidents due to a lack of machine guarding or not using suitable tools could be avoided if the necessary safety precautions were taken, she said.

Dr Khor said a “robust workplace safety culture” has to be inculcated, where all public transport workers prioritise safety and are empowered to improve work processes and call out risks or hazards.

She lauded SBS Transit’s efforts in coming up with a comprehensive workplace safety plan, and noted that the transport operator has established rigorous safety protocols and encouraged workers to take charge of their own safety.

Dr Khor cited how SBS Transit proactively developed a customised platform to reduce the risk of falls for workers who maintain train doors, after its workers spotted a potential fall hazard.

SBS Transit has also used technology to improve safety for its workers and for commuters, she said.

At the forum, SBS Transit showcased several of its initiatives, including a virtual reality (VR) railway safety trainer introduced in October 2023 that simulates 20 real-life track scenarios and trains workers to respond to hazards.

Designed to get around the operational constraints that limit trainees’ access to the tracks to just off-service hours, the VR railway safety trainer allows users to practise at any time of the day without needing to be supervised by a trainer, said training specialist Renzo Chua at SBS Transit’s Rail Training Institute.

Equipped with visual tracking capabilities and voice recognition functions, the trainer can accurately monitor users’ ability to scan for hazards around them, and allows them to practise communicating their instructions audibly for various scenarios.

Mr Chua, 51, said training is a lot more effective with the VR trainer, as users can familiarise themselves with different tasks and review their performance in each session via a results log. This is presented as a video playthrough from a third-person perspective, allowing users to study the mistakes they have made.