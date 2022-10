SINGAPORE - Up to 700 brand new parallel-imported vans are stranded here because their importers failed to get a tax incentive they were betting on.

The large consignment of Nissan NV200 petrol vans, worth at least $70 million if they are registered, represents three to four months' worth of sales. The commercial vehicles - among the best-selling models here - are now gathering dust in various carparks across the island.