COE prices rise on eve of Singapore Motorshow

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended higher across the board at the latest tender on Wednesday (Jan 8), the eve of the Singapore Motorshow.

The premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at $35,320, up from $32,889. The COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $37,109, up from $36,000.

The premium for the Open COE category, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, finished at $38,000, up from $37,989.

Commercial COE prices closed at $24,402, up from $23,200. Motorcycle premiums finished at $3,989, up from $3,658.

COE premiums had been on the downtrend since November, but motor industry players expect the annual Singapore Motorshow, which kicks off on Thursday, to whip up buying interest.

LATEST COE RESULTS: