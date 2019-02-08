COE prices end mostly higher in latest tender

Certificate of entitlement prices finished mostly higher despite the long Chinese New Year break, with bidders competing for a smaller supply of certificates.
SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices finished mostly higher despite the long Chinese New Year break, with bidders competing for a smaller supply of certificates.

The only exception was COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, which ended slightly lower at $25,689, down from $26,170.

COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed higher at $34,509, up from $33,989.

The premiums for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed higher at $35,310, up from $33,689.

Commercial vehicle COE prices crept up to $26,378, from $26,230. Motorcycle premiums ended at $3,709, up from $2,889.

The supply of COEs for the February-April period is around 10 per cent smaller than the previous three-month period. Motor traders say this might have spooked the market.

 

COE prices usually dip after Chinese New Year because showrooms are closed, and buyers are away on holiday.

LATEST COE RESULTS:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 25,689 26,170
B - Car (above 1,600cc)  34,509 33,989
C - Goods vehicle & bus 26,378 26,230
D - Motorcycle 3,709 2,889
E - Open 35,310 33,689
