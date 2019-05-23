COE price for smaller cars dives as buying stalls

SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) prices ended lower across the board at the tender on Thursday (May 23), with the premium for smaller cars taking the biggest tumble.

COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at $27,000, down sharply from $36,704 two weeks ago. COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp came in at $42,564, down from $48,010.

The premium for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $47,000, down from $52,502.

Commercial vehicle COE price dipped from $28,559 to $27,400 while motorcycle premium settled at $3,202, down from $3,352.

Industry players attribute the correction to fresh sales having practically ground to a halt following price increases in recent tenders. They expect the latest prices to re-ignite buying interest, but consumers may still hold out for bigger price drops before returning to showrooms.

Latest COE results: