From typhoons to technical faults: How SIA deals with flight disruptions

SINGAPORE – In early September, as Hong Kong hunkered down ahead of the most powerful storm to hit the territory in five years, a team from Singapore Airlines (SIA) based more than 2,500km away at Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) was busy making preparations.

It was clear that Typhoon Saola – with average wind speeds of more than 200kmh near its centre – would disrupt SIA’s flights and scupper the travel plans of hundreds of passengers.

The national carrier had hoped to give travellers early notice of flight cancellations or changes. But realistically, the storm was a moving target and decisions could be made only about 24 hours before it made landfall on Sept 1, said SIA’s head of operations, Captain Gopala Subramaniam.

Recounting how the airline brought forward four flights to ensure that people could get in and out of Hong Kong before the storm hit, he said: “We looked at different prediction models and tried to figure out how best to mount flights safely while minimising inconvenience.”

Four other SIA flights later in the day had to be cancelled, and two flights the next day were rescheduled.

Capt Gopala said: “Could we have squeezed another flight in to improve the customer experience? At least we’re keeping them safe. That’s how I console myself.”

With the skies now busier post-Covid-19 pandemic, what keeps the 51-year-old up at night is how SIA handles potential disruptions like these, and how it can do better.

“The biggest challenge is to make sure you make the right call for the passengers,” the pilot-turned-airline executive told The Straits Times.

Reporting to Capt Gopala, SIA’s “day-of-operations” team comprises nearly 40 people who are responsible for tracking everything that happens within 72 hours of a flight.

He said: “It could be weather information, airport strikes or airspace closures... We quickly try to see how to re-route our flights to minimise any impact on our operations.”

During flight disruptions, SIA’s operations control centre, which works 24/7 from T2, coordinates the airline’s different units, including its more than 50 overseas stations.

Operations control manager Victor Chye, 61, described it as the carrier’s nerve centre.

Many factors are taken into account when deciding whether to cancel, divert or re-time a flight, and how to best manage a disruption, he said. They include the availability of crew, engineering support and aircraft.

For instance, if an affected flight is operated using a Boeing 787, not all of SIA’s overseas stations have the engineers or crew who are qualified to support it, limiting options to where the plane can be diverted.