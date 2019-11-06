All COE prices lower except in motorbike category

Certificate of entitlement prices ended mostly lower at the latest tender, with only motorcycle COE prices rising.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower at the latest tender on Wednesday (Nov 6) as demand for private-hire vehicles hit the skids and car buyers moved back to the sidelines.

The motorcycle COE price was the only one which rose, possibly a knee-jerk reaction to the virtual ban on personal mobility devices.

COE prices for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at a four-month low of $30,000, down from $32,309 at the previous tender two weeks ago. COE premiums for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $40,009, down from $41,805.

The premium for open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $40,101, down from $42,020.

Commercial vehicle COE prices closed at $25,392, down from $26,001. Motorcycle premiums bucked the trend to end at a three-month high of $4,100, up from $3,889.

