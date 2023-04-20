Tougher enforcement of maintenance orders part of recommendations for Family Justice Reform Bill

SINGAPORE - Those seeking maintenance from ex-spouses who refuse to pay may soon have an easier time doing so, after the Family Justice Reform Bill was tabled for a first reading in parliament on Thursday.

As non-compliance with maintenance orders continues to be a concern, a new unit of Maintenance Enforcement Officers will be set up to ensure that those who refuse to pay are dealt with more decisively, the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Social and Family Development said in a news release.

The new Maintenance Enforcement Officers will be given the power to obtain information about the parties’ assets and means from entities like banks and Government agencies like the CPF Board and HDB. This will help the officers distinguish between those who cannot afford to pay maintenance, and those who have the financial means but refuse to pay.

Currently, if a party requires more information about the other person’s financial circumstances, he or she has to file a discovery report. There are no current powers from the court or mediators to obtain the information directly from third parties.

With enhanced access to information that is currently not readily available, the court will be in a better position to determine the appropriate orders against a respondent who fails to comply with a maintenance order, the ministries said.

The officers can also direct parties who genuinely cannot pay maintenance to avenues of financial assistance, and the court may review the maintenance order without the need for a separate formal application.

Any information found by the officers can also be used as evidence by those who believe their ex-spouses may be dissipating their assets, for example withdrawing savings to be kept elsewhere, to manipulate their financial situation. Currently, the burden of proof is on the complainant.

The enforcement officers are part of a new Maintenance Enforcement Process (MEP) which will simplify applications related to non-payment of maintenance orders.

Those seeking maintenance from their ex-spouses currently need to undergo a time-consuming process of attending physical and virtual court hearings. This can mean forgoing several days of income for those that are daily-rated workers, said the ministries.

Other changes that will be introduced in the MEP include requiring the respondent to make a Show-Payment Order to prove a maintenance payment has been made by specified dates.

The court will specify a jail term that the respondent will be liable for, if he or she fails to show proof of payment under the Show-Payment Order. The imprisonment order will not be made only under special circumstances, considering the respondent’s health or old age.

These measures are aimed at reducing repeated non-compliance of those who refuse to pay maintenance despite having the means to do so.

Jane, not her real name, is the main caregiver of her seven-year-old daughter after separating from her husband in 2018.

Her husband was ordered to pay his ex-wife $650 a month for their daughter’s maintenance, covering things like food and childcare.