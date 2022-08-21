S'pore woman asked ex-husband to pay $80,000 monthly for their two young kids

SINGAPORE - It is probably every parent's desire to give their children the best things their money can buy, and there is nothing wrong with that if you can afford to splurge. But just where is the line between reasonable spending and going overboard?

This issue arose at the Family Court recently when a mother with two children aged five and six asked the court to order her former husband to pay around $80,000 a month as interim maintenance for the children, pending the outcome of the financial split of their divorce.