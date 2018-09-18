Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Sept 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 18.
EMA investigating blackout that hit 19 areas from Bedok to Jurong; power restored within 38 minutes
Large parts of Singapore from Bedok to Jurong were hit by a blackout early on Tuesday morning, affecting close to 150,000 residential and commercial customers.
Trump slaps tariffs on US$200b on Chinese goods, Apple watch and many gadgets spared
The United States will spare Apple's Watch and other consumer gadgets from the latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods, a senior administration official said in a last-minute reprieve for the technology industry on Monday.
Singapore's Air Navigation Order has stiff penalties to deal with pilots found guilty of alcohol, drug abuse
The penalties are stiff for pilots who turn up for work under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other psychoactive substances that can impact their ability to operate safely.
Singapore Grand Prix helps drive up hotels' occupancy rates
It is turning out to be an encouraging year for hotels here, with occupancy rates higher than they have been over the last four years. And the fillip is being felt during the Formula One (F1) period.
Woman delivers stillborn with genetic disorder for research
After undergoing several tests at different hospitals in Thailand, Singaporean Eugene Wee and his pregnant Thai wife Kanokrat Suebsakwong were told their unborn baby had trisomy 18.
Nas Daily vlogger on Singapore: If they can solve so many problems in 53 years, then why can't we?
The creator of popular video series Nas Daily, Mr Nuseir Yassin, left Singapore almost a week ago but that did not keep him from posting another video about the country on Monday.
Book on Jho Low tells of stars partying on 1MDB tab
It is the book that purported 1MDB mastermind Jho Low is trying to stop from hitting the shelves in today's global launch. But like the fugitive's final attempts to cover up a growing hole of splurged cash siphoned from the state fund - outlined in Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood And The World - his legal threats against distributors come too little, too late.
North Korea looks South and beyond
Reclusive state, with a growing middle class hungry for a better life, looks to the outside world as it shifts focus to economic development.
Precincts working on membership fees to fund improvement plans
Pedestrian-friendly commercial hubs, art exhibitions and farmers' markets are among ideas thrown up for the nine precincts.
Hollywood finally warming up to the Asian male lead
Directors and producers are beginning to realise that Asian men are not just gungfu masters or awkward nerds.