Blackout hits parts of Singapore early Tuesday morning; SP Group says power restored after 45 minutes

SINGAPORE - Several parts of Singapore were hit by a blackout as electricity supplies were cut early on Tuesday morning (Sept 18).

SP Group said in a Facebook post at 1.42am that electricity supply to parts of Singapore was disrupted at 1.29am.

"Our officers were immediately deployed to the affected areas and our priority is to restore supply as safely and quickly as possible," it added.

The post also said that SP was investigating the cause of the incident.

Several posts on social media have indicated that several areas in central, eastern and western Singapore were affected.

These include Eunos, Bedok, Ang Mo Kio, Sembawang, Tanjong Rhu, and West Coast.

Power eventually returned in some areas, according to several affected residents.

In a second post on Facebook at 2.15am, SP said that the electricity supply to all areas had been fully restored.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and thank the public for your patience. We are investigating the cause of the incident,” it added.

MP Tan Chuan-Jin, who is Speaker of Parliament, posted on his Facebook page, noting the blackout seemed to be "quite a serious and extensive" one.

"The hotlines are clogged up with calls hence your not being able to get through. Stay calm. The agencies are doing what they can," he said.

Mr Tan Boon Tong, 37, who works in healthcare, told The Straits Times that he was at his Housing Board flat in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 when the lights and fans suddenly went out.

"My mother was in the living room watching television and it suddenly went off. So I went out to check, and it was total darkness," he said.

"I looked out of the window and found that the block opposite was in total darkness as well."

Another affected resident, Ms Jaxy Yeo, 27, who works in sales, said she initially thought that the electricity in her Westwood Road home had tripped about 1.15am.

"My entire house was dark. We thought that something might have tripped the power. But when I looked out, the entire estate was pitch black," she said.

Additional reporting by Toh Ting Wei