Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 23.

We need to know our own region better and not take sides in US-China tensions: DPM Heng at ST Global Outlook Forum



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat with Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, at The Straits Times Global Outlook Forum yesterday. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



He said that "Asean as a group is not a small entity" and can work together to engage major powers, especially with tensions high between the US and China.

READ MORE HERE

PMD retailers meet with LTA to air concern over e-scooters worth millions in stockpile



Falcon PEV is one of the major retailers who reported inventories of e-scooters worth six-figure sums, according to a document leaked to the media.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Retailers say sales have been significantly slower since the ban on e-scooters from footpaths kicked in on Nov 5.

READ MORE HERE

High stakes in HK polls as pro-democracy camp eyes gains



First-time candidate Kwan Siu Lun says campaigning for the district elections has been a dangerous business in the heat of the city's political crisis. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Sunday's election of district councillors is seen as a barometer of Chief Executive Carrie Lam's popularity.

READ MORE HERE

National University Hospital co-launches first-of-its-kind study to help those who suffer from an egg allergy



Ms Kaylene Choe, who is allergic to eggs, having the skin prick test done on her by a nurse. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Egg allergy is the most common food allergy among Singaporean children under the age of three.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore all set to embark on its own mission impossible foods



Food-grade microalgae protein (in powder form) made into patties, as an alternative to animal- and plant-based protein, produced by Sophie's Kitchen. PHOTO: SOPHIE'S KITCHEN



The Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation will drive most of A*Star's efforts in the alternative proteins space when it opens its doors by the middle of next year.

READ MORE HERE

British PM Boris Johnson's party plans tax hike for foreign house buyers



Boris Johnson visits a residential building site in Bedford, Britain, on Nov 21, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party plans to hit foreign buyers of homes in England with a new tax intended to cool prices and help locals get a foot on the housing ladder.

READ MORE HERE

Former Boston College student charged over boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty



Inyoung You leaves court after being arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges, Nov 22, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Inyoung You's college boyfriend leaped to his death from a parking garage hours before his graduation.

READ MORE HERE

NUSSU spoof page misquotes Shanmugam on religion and politics; bent on sowing discord and hatred, says minister's press secretary



The Nov 17 post on the NUSSU - NUS Students United Facebook page. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK



Those who launch attacks from behind the anonymity of the Internet should be more ethical, transparent and not mislead and peddle in falsehoods, Mr Goh Chour Thong said.

READ MORE HERE

ArtScience Museum's new exhibition imagines the future of Singapore in 200 years



Home is set around 2050, and depicts how our living spaces might be affected by the climate crisis. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Inspired by local writer Alvin Pang's 2219 Stories project, the exhibition invites visitors to step into scenarios which might occur in the years leading up to Singapore's Quadricentennial.

READ MORE HERE

The Life List: When love dies, how tycoons say goodbye



PHOTO: UNSPLASH.COM



Getting together with a rich man does not always mean a happy ending. But, sometimes, there is a consolation prize when the relationship sours.

READ MORE HERE