Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 23

We need to know our own region better and not take sides in US-China tensions: DPM Heng at ST Global Outlook Forum
He said that "Asean as a group is not a small entity" and can work together to engage major powers, especially with tensions high between the US and China.
PMD retailers meet with LTA to air concern over e-scooters worth millions in stockpile
Retailers say sales have been significantly slower since the ban on e-scooters from footpaths kicked in on Nov 5.
High stakes in HK polls as pro-democracy camp eyes gains
Sunday's election of district councillors is seen as a barometer of Chief Executive Carrie Lam's popularity.
National University Hospital co-launches first-of-its-kind study to help those who suffer from an egg allergy
Egg allergy is the most common food allergy among Singaporean children under the age of three.
Singapore all set to embark on its own mission impossible foods
The Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation will drive most of A*Star's efforts in the alternative proteins space when it opens its doors by the middle of next year.
British PM Boris Johnson's party plans tax hike for foreign house buyers
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party plans to hit foreign buyers of homes in England with a new tax intended to cool prices and help locals get a foot on the housing ladder.
Former Boston College student charged over boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
Inyoung You's college boyfriend leaped to his death from a parking garage hours before his graduation.
NUSSU spoof page misquotes Shanmugam on religion and politics; bent on sowing discord and hatred, says minister's press secretary
Those who launch attacks from behind the anonymity of the Internet should be more ethical, transparent and not mislead and peddle in falsehoods, Mr Goh Chour Thong said.
ArtScience Museum's new exhibition imagines the future of Singapore in 200 years
Inspired by local writer Alvin Pang's 2219 Stories project, the exhibition invites visitors to step into scenarios which might occur in the years leading up to Singapore's Quadricentennial.
The Life List: When love dies, how tycoons say goodbye
Getting together with a rich man does not always mean a happy ending. But, sometimes, there is a consolation prize when the relationship sours.