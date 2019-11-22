PMD retailers meet LTA to air concern over e-scooters stockpile worth millions

SINGAPORE - Retailers fear a combined stock of 11,000 e-scooters worth millions of dollars may go largely unsold, as several met the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Nov 20) to voice their concerns of plummeting demand now that the devices have been banned on footpaths.

Following that meeting, e-scooter-related businesses also met on Friday for more than two hours to discuss the further steps they could take in the light of the ban.

The prospect of forming an association to represent some 30 affected businesses was also discussed.

A document leaked to the media on Friday evening by an e-mail account named Safety First showed that the businesses have reported a combined inventory of more than 11,000 e-scooters worth over $6.53 million. The document was confirmed to have been prepared by the retailers, although one told The Straits Times the numbers were just estimates.

Retailers say sales have been significantly slower since the ban on e-scooters from footpaths kicked in on Nov 5.

In response to queries from ST, LTA confirmed it met with several retailers earlier this week to hear their current concerns and clarify why e-scooters needed to be kept off footpaths for the safety of pedestrians.

"Several retailers shared with us that they were keen to sell power-assisted bicycles," LTA added. "We agreed to help familiarise them with the requirements and approval processes for the sale of PABs."

At the meeting on Friday in an office in Clarke Quay, ST observed about a dozen representatives from e-scooter businesses such as Eko Life and Minimotors to be present.

Retailers approached afterwards declined to comment.

According to the leaked document, the firm hardest hit was Mobot, which had previously told ST it had 3,000 scooters, worth $1.5 million in its inventory.

Other major retailers, such as IPassion Group, Falcon PEV, Minimotors and Electrowolf, also reported inventories of e-scooters worth six-figure sums, according to the document.

Meanwhile, there were also many businesses that had pre-ordered units before the ban, according to the document. The pre-orders amounted to $1.29 million.

Asked about the document, a retailer involved in the group of businesses told ST the inventories and orders revealed in the document were not affirmative but estimates to gauge the impact suffered by retailers.

He also said the numbers could be outdated as they were from at least a week ago, adding: "As things are rather fluid, stock comes in and out daily. The (actual) numbers will very likely be different."