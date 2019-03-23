Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, March 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 23.
MAS and SGX keeping eye on Hyflux saga to see if company breached any rules
"If there is any evidence of potential breaches of the law or regulations, including any potential disclosure lapses, we will investigate and take appropriate actions," the regulators said.
More airlines now allow trousers and no make-up. What about Singapore Airlines?
SIA said that all staff adhere to grooming standards which allow a "consistent and appropriate image, reflective of SIA's customer service standards".
Mueller sends Russia probe report to US attorney-general
It was not known if Mr Mueller found criminal conduct by Mr Donald Trump or his campaign, beyond the charges already brought against several aides.
No change for now to SilkAir B-737 Max 8 order of 31 more planes
So far, only Indonesia's national carrier Garuda has said it has told Boeing it wants to drop its multibillion-dollar order for 49 of the Max 8 jets.
Thai premier Prayut makes surprise appearance at rally as parties wrap up election campaigns
Meanwhile, supporters of the Pheu Thai party packed an indoor stadium as they condemned the five-year-old military government for not looking out for their interests.
Xi Jinping orders probe as Jiangsu chemical blast kills 62
Local authorities have detained executives at the plant and moved more than 3,000 workers and around 1,000 residents to safe places.
Thaksin's daughter gets married in Hong Kong with royalty in attendance
Among the guests were Thailand's Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, who was recently put forward as a candidate for premier by the Thai Raksa Chart party.
Gardens by the Bay murder trial: Court sees footage of BMW outside store where accused bought charcoal
The colour of the car and part of the licence plate that was visible matched the BMW driven by murder accused Leslie Khoo Kwee Hock.
'I'm putting my money where my mouth is,' says vlogger Nas Daily
"It's an easy place to do business in. There's minimal corruption and established guidelines - if you're good, you'll get work," he said of his move to Singapore.
Swimming: Not his best but Schooling wins 100m fly at Singapore National Age Group Championship
The Olympic champion, who clocked 52.70 seconds, looked disappointed as he walked towards his coaches after the race and declined to speak to the media.