Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, March 23

Saturday, March 23.

MAS and SGX keeping eye on Hyflux saga to see if company breached any rules



Hyflux's shares have been suspended since May last year pending a restructuring effort. PHOTO: ST FILE



"If there is any evidence of potential breaches of the law or regulations, including any potential disclosure lapses, we will investigate and take appropriate actions," the regulators said.

More airlines now allow trousers and no make-up. What about Singapore Airlines?



Singapore Airlines' customer service standards are symbolised by the “Singapore Girl”, a representation of the airline’s female cabin crew who don a distinctive sarong kebaya uniform designed by Parisian couturier Pierre Balmain. PHOTO: SINGAPORE AIRLINES



SIA said that all staff adhere to grooming standards which allow a "consistent and appropriate image, reflective of SIA's customer service standards".

Mueller sends Russia probe report to US attorney-general



Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted the report to Attorney General William Barr, the top US law enforcement official. PHOTO: AFP



It was not known if Mr Mueller found criminal conduct by Mr Donald Trump or his campaign, beyond the charges already brought against several aides.

No change for now to SilkAir B-737 Max 8 order of 31 more planes



SilkAir planes at Changi Airport on March 12, 2018. The airline has six B-737 Max 8 jets in its fleet and another 31 on firm order. PHOTO: REUTERS



So far, only Indonesia's national carrier Garuda has said it has told Boeing it wants to drop its multibillion-dollar order for 49 of the Max 8 jets.

Thai premier Prayut makes surprise appearance at rally as parties wrap up election campaigns



Thailand’s Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is also Palang Pracharath’s sole candidate for prime minister at the party’s last major rally held at the Thepasadin stadium, in the Pathum Wan District in Bangkok on March 22, 2019. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Meanwhile, supporters of the Pheu Thai party packed an indoor stadium as they condemned the five-year-old military government for not looking out for their interests.

Xi Jinping orders probe as Jiangsu chemical blast kills 62



Damaged buildings in the wake of a blast on Thursday at a chemical plant near Yancheng city in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. It was believed to have caused a tremor equivalent to a 2.2-magnitude earthquake. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Local authorities have detained executives at the plant and moved more than 3,000 workers and around 1,000 residents to safe places.

Thaksin's daughter gets married in Hong Kong with royalty in attendance



Former Thai prime ministers Thaksin Shinawatra (left) and his sister Yingluck (right) posing with the bride Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her groom Pidok Sooksawas. PHOTO: SIMBANOI/INSTAGRAM



Among the guests were Thailand's Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, who was recently put forward as a candidate for premier by the Thai Raksa Chart party.

Gardens by the Bay murder trial: Court sees footage of BMW outside store where accused bought charcoal



The prosecution is seeking to establish that Leslie Khoo Kwee Hock (in red) had bought charcoal on the night of July 12, 2016, after killing engineer Cui Yajie that morning. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The colour of the car and part of the licence plate that was visible matched the BMW driven by murder accused Leslie Khoo Kwee Hock.

'I'm putting my money where my mouth is,' says vlogger Nas Daily



Popular video blogger Nuseir Yassin is looking to hire a team of both foreigners and locals and is already scouring for talent as he "loves the Singaporean work ethic". PHOTO: ST FILE



"It's an easy place to do business in. There's minimal corruption and established guidelines - if you're good, you'll get work," he said of his move to Singapore.

Swimming: Not his best but Schooling wins 100m fly at Singapore National Age Group Championship



Singapore’s Joseph Schooling in action at the men’s 100m butterfly super final at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, on March 22, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The Olympic champion, who clocked 52.70 seconds, looked disappointed as he walked towards his coaches after the race and declined to speak to the media.

