'I'm putting my money where my mouth is,' says vlogger Nas Daily

SINGAPORE - Many locals first took notice of popular video blogger Nuseir Yassin when he made clips about Singapore last year (2018). The overwhelmingly positive coverage led some to wonder if he was being paid to endorse the city state.

Mr Yassin, 27, said his move to Singapore, announced on Instagram on Wednesday (March 20), was the best retort to sceptics: "Doesn't this show that I'm not bull****ting and I'm putting my money where my mouth is?

"The videos I made about Singapore were genuine and I really enjoyed my time there."

He has 12 million followers for his Nas Daily Facebook page.

He added that since he completed his goal of posting one video every day for 1,000 days in January, he had wanted to spend more time on his company, Nas Daily Inc, which is currently based in the United States.

While Tel Aviv, Berlin, New York and San Francisco were all considered, he decided to move his business to Singapore. He and his girlfriend, as well as his team, will head here next month (April).

He said over the telephone from Israel: "It's near a lot of countries that I find interesting, like the Philippines, India, Malaysia and Maldives.

"And it's an easy place to do business in. There's minimal corruption and established guidelines - if you're good, you'll get work."

He is looking to hire a team of both foreigners and locals and is already scouring for talent as he "loves the Singaporean work ethic".

And he has big plans for his company.

"Ideally, one day, I'd like to have 1,000 employees. I'm starting from media, then moving on to conferences and summits, and then tech and finance. I want to do everything and create a Nas brand."

While he will still be travelling for work and no time frame has been set for his stay, Singapore will be his home once the move is finalised.

Does this mean he will do more Singapore-centric videos?

"I think I've done enough videos about Singapore. But I still want to do videos about Singaporeans and the interesting things people are doing here."

The Palestinian-Israeli is already planning a summit here on April 20 to meet his followers as well as fellow content creators and creatives.

The Harvard graduate said: "I want my company to work with local organisations, but right now I have no ties and I'm not supported by any Singaporean investors or the government, not the Singapore Tourism Board, not IMDA (Info-communications Media Development Authority) and not Enterprise Singapore."

There are some though who are less than thrilled about Mr Yassin's planned move.

More than 2,800 people have signed a petition, addressed to IMDA, to ban him from entering Singapore, implying that he was seeking to start his own religion and saying his videos "contain stereotypical and also brainwashing elements and subliminal messages".

In response to queries from The Straits Times, IMDA said it "welcome(s) content creators from around the world to participate in Singapore's vibrant infocomm and media ecosystem and create innovative content for global audiences".

The petition did not worry Mr Yassin.

"I will continue to be respectful to the places I go and if there are people who hate, hey, that makes life a bit more interesting. It adds some spice."

His excitement for his move was palpable even over the telephone.

"You know, people tell me, just you wait for the 7 per cent sales tax here. Guess what? I am looking forward to it, because right now I pay 17 per cent."