Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 30.

Singapore not affected by tainted flu vaccines found in Hong Kong, Taiwan: HSA



Batches of flu vaccines in Hong Kong and Taiwan were found to contain impurities. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



"The affected batches of Sanofi influenza vaccines reported by the Taiwan and Hong Kong health authorities were not supplied to the Singapore market and thus Singapore is not affected," said the Health Sciences Authority.

READ MORE HERE

Fearing espionage, US weighs tighter rules on Chinese students



Many Ivy League schools and other top research universities, such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have become so alarmed that they regularly share strategies to thwart the effort. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Trump administration is considering new background checks and other restrictions on Chinese students in the United States over growing espionage concerns, US officials and congressional sources said.

READ MORE HERE

Zuji suspended from air ticket billing service; cuts staff in Singapore office



Online travel agent Zuji's Singapore office at Novena Square was largely empty with the lights off when The Straits Times visited on Nov 26, 2018. ST PHOTO: TIFFANY FUMIKO TAY



Online travel agent Zuji has been suspended from issuing airline tickets through the International Air Transport Association's centralised airline ticket billing service after it failed to pay up for tickets it sold to customers.

READ MORE HERE

SingPass, CorpPass system failure fixed; SingPass Mobile remains unavailable



Earlier in the evening on Nov 29, 2018, GovTech alerted users to a problem with national authentication systems SingPass and CorpPass, which secure access to hundreds of e-government services. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGPASS.GOV.SG



National authentication systems SingPass and CorpPass, which secure access to hundreds of e-government services, suffered their second setback this year when they broke down on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress



Michael Cohen (left) was scheduled to appear in federal court in Manhattan to enter a guilty plea for making false statements to Congress last year. PHOTO: REUTERS



Michael Cohen pleaded guilty on Thursday to lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Organization skyscraper in Moscow, prompting President Donald Trump to lash out at Cohen as a “liar” and “weak person”.

READ MORE HERE

Asia can help protect the multilateral order



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Chats with two Asian champions of multilateralism - Ban Ki-moon and Supachai Panitchpakdi - show they are less anxious about US-China tensions than the global retreat from the world order.

READ MORE HERE

British lawmakers propose amendment to stop PM May's Brexit deal and no-deal



Pro EU protesters demonstrate outside Parliament in London, Britain, on Nov 29, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Prime Minister Theresa May must win a vote in parliament on Dec 11 to get her deal approved or risk seeing Britain's exit plans descend into chaos four months before the country is due to leave the European Union on March 29.

READ MORE HERE

Former NMP Eunice Olsen makes police report over 'sexist, derogatory' Circles.Life ad



The ad by Circles.Life at Raffles Place MRT station was removed on Nov 29, 2018. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/EUNICEOLSEN



"It is misappropriation of identity, sexist, derogatory, disrespectful, distasteful and is a cheap shot at a publicity stunt," local actress-host and former Nominated Member of Parliament Eunice Olsen said.

READ MORE HERE

No peace for Miss Universe Singapore national costume inspired by Trump-Kim summit



The design of the Miss Universe Singapore national costume has sparked off a sea of memes and parodies. PHOTOS: ALPHONSUS CHERN, FACEBOOK



Previous costumes, which were inspired by everything Singaporean, from the Merlion to the orchid Vanda Miss Joaquim, were also panned for their over-the-top designs.

READ MORE HERE

Kimly rolls back Asian Story acquisition, requests for trading of shares to resume



Kimly, the first operator of traditional coffee shops to be listed in Singapore, operates a chain of nearly 70 food outlets and 130 food stalls under various brands islandwide. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Singapore-listed coffee shop operator Kimly Limited is backing out on its $16 million acquisition of drinks manufacturer Asian Story Corporation - a deal authorities have asked about as part of an investigation.

READ MORE HERE