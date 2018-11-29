Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to plead guilty to lying to Congress

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen was expected to plead guilty to making false statements to congressional committees investigating whether the Trump campaign cooperated with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election, ABC reported on Thursday (Nov 29).

Cohen was scheduled to appear in federal court in Manhattan to enter a guilty plea for making false statements to Congress last year, ABC said, citing unidentified sources familiar with the situation.

This story is developing