Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 6.
All town councils including AHTC submitted clean financial statements; MND asks why Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang remain involved in financial matters
For the first time since 2011, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council's audited financial statements were unqualified by its auditors.
US House of Representatives will draft impeachment charges against President Trump, says Speaker Pelosi
The House may vote by year’s end on the formal impeachment charges known as articles of impeachment. Those could include abuse of power, bribery, obstruction of Congress and obstruction of justice.
France brought to standstill by biggest strike in years
The unions launched nationwide strikes over the government's plan to overhaul the retirement system.
Woman sues PUB for millions after falling into manhole
She was injured after falling into a nearly 2m-deep drain when the manhole was open for inspection.
NTU student expelled after allegedly recording video of woman showering on campus
Han Shiyu, who will turn 18 later this month, was offered bail of $15,000 and will be back in court on Dec 23.
Straits Times to launch new tablet to deliver your paper
On Dec 18, Singapore Press Holdings is launching a new e-paper subscription plan - The Straits Times News Tablet - which comes with an app pre-installed on a Samsung tablet.
Cross Island MRT line: New rail tunnel under nature reserve can be done safely, say experts
Drilling a railway tunnel 70m below ground will be a first in Singapore, but the practice is not uncommon worldwide.
ST Singaporean of the Year 2019: Paying it forward by helping to address gaps in society
Hedge fund founder Danny Yong, one of Singapore's richest men, was the recipient of a life-changing opportunity once upon a time.
SEA Games: Defending champion Joseph Schooling loses 50m butterfly gold to teammate Teong Tzen Wei
Teong stopped the clock at 23.55 seconds while Schooling finished in 23.61sec to settle for the silver.
The Life List: 10 style trends of the 2010s
2020 is around the corner, but before bidding farewell to the past decade, The Straits Times looks at fashion and beauty trends that shaped it.