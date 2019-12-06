Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 6.

All town councils including AHTC submitted clean financial statements; MND asks why Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang remain involved in financial matters



The Ministry of National Development has asked the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council why it did not require Workers' Party MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang to recuse themselves from the town council's financial matters. PHOTO: ST FILE



For the first time since 2011, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council's audited financial statements were unqualified by its auditors.

US House of Representatives will draft impeachment charges against President Trump, says Speaker Pelosi



US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking about the impeachment inquiry of US President Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington on Dec 5, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The House may vote by year’s end on the formal impeachment charges known as articles of impeachment. Those could include abuse of power, bribery, obstruction of Congress and obstruction of justice.

France brought to standstill by biggest strike in years



Protesters gathering for a demonstration in Paris yesterday against the French government's pension reform plan. The Eiffel Tower was forced to shut down, while France's vaunted high-speed trains stood still and metro stations across Paris shut their gates. PHOTO: REUTERS



The unions launched nationwide strikes over the government's plan to overhaul the retirement system.

Woman sues PUB for millions after falling into manhole



On Dec 1, 2015, Ms Chan Hui Peng fell into a manhole (above) in Simon Road, whose cover had been opened by PUB officers for inspection. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



She was injured after falling into a nearly 2m-deep drain when the manhole was open for inspection.

NTU student expelled after allegedly recording video of woman showering on campus



Nanyang Technological University said the student was expelled in October. ST PHOTO: KELLY HUI



Han Shiyu, who will turn 18 later this month, was offered bail of $15,000 and will be back in court on Dec 23.

Straits Times to launch new tablet to deliver your paper



For just $24.90 per month for two years, readers will get a subscription to the e-paper as well as the Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



On Dec 18, Singapore Press Holdings is launching a new e-paper subscription plan - The Straits Times News Tablet - which comes with an app pre-installed on a Samsung tablet.

Cross Island MRT line: New rail tunnel under nature reserve can be done safely, say experts



The Cross Island Line tunnel that will pass under the Central Catchment Nature Reserve will be dug 70m below ground to mitigate the impact on the environment. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Drilling a railway tunnel 70m below ground will be a first in Singapore, but the practice is not uncommon worldwide.

ST Singaporean of the Year 2019: Paying it forward by helping to address gaps in society



Mr Yong set up The Majurity Trust last year, a charity which provides philanthropic advice and grants, and creates solutions to tackle social issues. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Hedge fund founder Danny Yong, one of Singapore's richest men, was the recipient of a life-changing opportunity once upon a time.

SEA Games: Defending champion Joseph Schooling loses 50m butterfly gold to teammate Teong Tzen Wei



Joseph Schooling was beaten to the gold by teammate Teong Tzen Wei in the 50m butterfly final. PHOTO: REUTERS



Teong stopped the clock at 23.55 seconds while Schooling finished in 23.61sec to settle for the silver.

The Life List: 10 style trends of the 2010s



In the mid-2010s, celebrities such as Jared Leto (above) and Harry Styles were seen with man buns. PHOTO: JARED LETO/INSTAGRAM



2020 is around the corner, but before bidding farewell to the past decade, The Straits Times looks at fashion and beauty trends that shaped it.

