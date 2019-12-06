Straits Times to launch new tablet to deliver your paper

A brand new tablet with your newspaper loaded onto it daily for you to enjoy at your leisure.

That is what readers of The Straits Times (ST) will get, at a very special price this Christmas.

On Dec 18, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is launching a new e-paper subscription plan - The Straits Times News Tablet - which comes with an app pre-installed on a Samsung tablet.

For just $24.90 per month for two years, readers will get a subscription to the e-paper as well as the Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet, which normally retails at $398.

Besides containing the e-newspaper of the daily broadsheet, it functions as a normal tablet that can be used to download and access other apps and surf the Internet.

Under the media group's collaboration with Samsung, the app with the electronic paper will be launched instantly when users turn it on, with no need for repeated log-ins or to remember passwords.

The e-paper can also be downloaded and read either immediately or at one's convenience.

Readers can register their interest in the deal online from Dec 9 to 15. Those doing so can receive early-bird privileges and the chance to collect their tablets before Christmas.

"We are constantly looking for ways to connect with our audience so as to better serve them with content from the ST newsroom," said ST editor Warren Fernandez.

Mr Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of SPH's English/Malay/ Tamil Media Group, added that the new Straits Times News Tablet is a fine bargain for subscribers.

"They will get to own a brand new tablet at a special price, with the ST served readily to them every time they pick it up. It's a good deal and makes a great gift for this festive season."

Early-bird subscribers will be able to collect their tablets from Dec 20 to 22 at Plaza Singapura. They will also get a limited-edition cover for their new devices.

The Straits Times News Tablet package is open to everyone, including existing subscribers.

Some ST readers who tried the new tablet said the reading experience was seamless and convenient.

"I can read the print version of the paper easily on the train and in the cab. I like how it's very compact," said Ms Kally Ooi, 48, who tried using the tablet before the launch.

"During the week, I usually read the news online because I'm always on the go. I miss reading broadsheets," said Ms Ooi, who subscribes to the print version of ST on weekends.

Meanwhile, Ms Alyssa Khoo, 19, said that the tablet was especially useful for students like herself.

"As a student, you need to find a lot of resources and this platform helps. The tablet makes it easy to browse the paper," said the polytechnic student.

SPH launched a similar news tablet in March for its Chinese news products Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News. It also launched one in September for Berita Harian readers.

The group got more than 11,000 subscribers for its Chinese news products in six months through this initiative. It also garnered 1,000 Berita Harian subscribers in two months through a similar plan.