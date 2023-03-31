HDB to get new chairman from April 1

SINGAPORE – Mr Benny Lim Siang Hoe will step up from the role of deputy chairman of the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and be appointed chairman from Saturday, taking over from Mr Bobby Chin Yoke Choong.

The appointment was announced by HDB and the Ministry of National Development (MND) on Friday.

Mr Chin, 72, has served as HDB’s chairman since 2016.

In the face of challenges in the construction industry and supply chain disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Chin “provided steadfast leadership” and kept HDB’s building programme “a top priority”, HDB and MND said in a statement.

During his tenure, the Housing Board received the Special Commendation accolade through the Singapore Quality Award in 2018, and won the Public Service Transformative Agency of the Year award in 2020.

It also launched its green bonds in 2022, which are financial instruments used to fund projects with environmental benefits, and provide investors with regular or fixed income payments.

The funds raised through green bonds will be used exclusively to finance or refinance new residential and non-residential projects that are able to achieve the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Mark certification of GoldPlus or higher.

Under Mr Chin’s leadership, the Housing Board also reviewed public housing policies and schemes, and introduced projects such as the prime location public housing model and community care apartments, in an effort to improve the living environment and meet the changing needs of Singapore.

Commenting on his time as chairman of HDB, Mr Chin called it an “honour to serve” and “to contribute to Singapore’s public housing success story”.

“I am confident that HDB will continue to ensure that Singaporeans can have a home of their own and create endearing homes that all Singaporeans are proud of,” said Mr Chin.

Mr Lim, 67, who is currently chairman of the National Parks Board, said: “Mr Chin’s leadership and strong support of HDB’s public housing mission enabled it to overcome the challenges of the past few years and emerge stronger as an organisation today.”

He added: “I look forward to working with HDB’s board and executive team, to continue to deliver HDB’s mission to provide affordable, quality housing and a great living environment where communities thrive.”

Mr Lim was the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs from 2005 to 2011; and the permanent secretary of MND from 2011 to 2016, when he retired from the civil service.