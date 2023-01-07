Thousands of needy residents receive hongbao, gift packs in charity drives ahead of CNY

SINGAPORE – When Mr Loh Kiong Poot was five years old, his parents divorced. He ran away from home and quit school when he was 14.

“When I was young, I didn’t enjoy a good life; but now, I can help others have a better life,” said the 79-year-old retired businessman, who donated $500,000 at the Community Chest Fu Dai event at Changi Exhibition Centre.

Mr Loh was among thousands of volunteers and donors who took part in various charity events on Saturday, ahead of Chinese New Year on Jan 22 and 23.

More than 8,500 bags of food and drinks will be given to 6,000 families and 2,500 seniors through the annual Fu Dai event, which worked with 44 partners to get donations and volunteers to pack the festive bags for distribution to those in need of support.

On Saturday, volunteers - including Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling - visited homes around the island to give out the bags. It took 1,300 volunteers three days to pack them all.

Community Chest chairman Chew Sutat said the bags contained essential food items and can go a long way in defraying household bills.

He added that they would bring joy to the beneficiaries, which include children with special needs, youth-at-risk, adults with disabilities, persons with mental health conditions, and families and seniors in need of assistance.

“As social service needs become more complex, I would like to urge all our partners and donors to continue working closely with us to adopt sustainable philanthropy,” he said.

Separately, the Singapore Buddhist Lodge (SBL) gave out red packets, or hongbaos, each containing $250 to more than 3,000 less privileged elderly on Saturday, in their 75th Batch Hong Bao Distribution Ceremony at Kim Yam Road.

One of Singapore’s oldest charities, SBL has been giving out hongbaos yearly since 1949.

Madam Lee, 85, was among those who received a hongbao. She lives alone as her family members have died, and said she is grateful for the hongbao as it will help with her daily expenses and afford her some Chinese New Year goodies.

SBL will also be giving out hongbaos to 2,500 more beneficiaries from Sunday till mid-January. It will also give out $10 hongbaos to more than 8,000 residents of local homes for the elderly before the lunar new year.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who was the guest-of-honour at the SBL event, said that he visited the Lodge almost weekly when he was very young with his grandmother. His grandmother was healthy for most of her life, before falling and succumbing to lung cancer within a few months.