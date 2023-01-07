Thousands of needy residents receive hongbao, gift packs in charity drives ahead of CNY

SINGAPORE – When Mr Loh Kiong Poot was five years old, his parents divorced. He ran away from home and quit school when he was 14.
“When I was young, I didn’t enjoy a good life; but now, I can help others have a better life,” said the 79-year-old retired businessman, who donated $500,000 at the Community Chest Fu Dai event at Changi Exhibition Centre.
Mr Loh was among thousands of volunteers and donors who took part in various charity events on Saturday, ahead of Chinese New Year on Jan 22 and 23.
More than 8,500 bags of food and drinks will be given to 6,000 families and 2,500 seniors through the annual Fu Dai event, which worked with 44 partners to get donations and volunteers to pack the festive bags for distribution to those in need of support.
On Saturday, volunteers - including Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling - visited homes around the island to give out the bags. It took 1,300 volunteers three days to pack them all.
Community Chest chairman Chew Sutat said the bags contained essential food items and can go a long way in defraying household bills.
He added that they would bring joy to the beneficiaries, which include children with special needs, youth-at-risk, adults with disabilities, persons with mental health conditions, and families and seniors in need of assistance.
“As social service needs become more complex, I would like to urge all our partners and donors to continue working closely with us to adopt sustainable philanthropy,” he said.
Separately, the Singapore Buddhist Lodge (SBL) gave out red packets, or hongbaos, each containing $250 to more than 3,000 less privileged elderly on Saturday, in their 75th Batch Hong Bao Distribution Ceremony at Kim Yam Road.
One of Singapore’s oldest charities, SBL has been giving out hongbaos yearly since 1949.
Madam Lee, 85, was among those who received a hongbao. She lives alone as her family members have died, and said she is grateful for the hongbao as it will help with her daily expenses and afford her some Chinese New Year goodies.
SBL will also be giving out hongbaos to 2,500 more beneficiaries from Sunday till mid-January. It will also give out $10 hongbaos to more than 8,000 residents of local homes for the elderly before the lunar new year.
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who was the guest-of-honour at the SBL event, said that he visited the Lodge almost weekly when he was very young with his grandmother. His grandmother was healthy for most of her life, before falling and succumbing to lung cancer within a few months.
He said the experience emphasised the importance of having a long, healthy lifespan.
“What we want to make sure is that, like my grandmother, you will have a healthy life with only a few months’ difference, rather than 10 years’ difference. When you live for 10 years in ill health, there is no quality of life. So when we wish people long life, we are talking about your healthy life, not just your biological life.
“The most important thing is how we eat, sleep, exercise and lead our lives, and whether every one of our seniors feels that they are loved, receive care and have relationships. That is the best medicine for all of us.”
He said events like the one on Saturday are a very good reminder that there are organisations that care for all, no matter the difficulties one faces.
In Queenstown, 250 under-privileged residents were taken on a grocery shopping trip on Saturday to mark the festive season.
The elderly beneficiaries were paired up with volunteers from Alexandra Fire Station, the volunteering arm of ActiveSG Team Nila, and grassroots leaders to help them choose healthier grocery items and manage their budget.
A total of $12,500 in Sheng Shiong vouchers were given to the beneficiaries to spend, each receiving $50.
In a statement on Saturday, the Queenstown Constituency Office said that the project allows residents the choice to buy what they need instead of giving them items which they might not find useful. This reduces wastage and meets the needs of the beneficiaries at the same time, it said.