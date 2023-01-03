S’porean households to get $300 in CDC vouchers from today, half for use at supermarkets

SINGAPORE – Every Singaporean household can now claim $300 of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, of which half or $150 are for use at participating supermarkets.

The five supermarket chains that accept the CDC vouchers are FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Prime, Hao Mart and U Stars, which together have more than 300 outlets across the island.

The other $150 worth of vouchers can be used at about 20,300 hawker stalls and heartland merchants’ stores.

The vouchers are part of a comprehensive package to cushion the effects of elevated inflation and the goods and services tax (GST) rate increase, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday at a launch event at Kampung Admiralty.

Mr Wong said that following the first two tranches of CDC vouchers, the Government had received feedback from many Singaporeans asking for flexibility to spend them on groceries at supermarkets.

At the same time, there were concerns from some participating heartland shop owners and hawkers about the potential impact if the vouchers were extended to supermarkets, as the scheme was originally intended to help heartland businesses, he added.

That is why, after careful consideration, the Government decided that the vouchers would be split into two parts: half to still be set aside for heartland shops and hawkers, and the other half for supermarkets.

The vouchers are colour-coded – teal for heartland merchants and yellow for supermarkets.

“I hope all of you enjoy the added convenience of this set of vouchers,” said Mr Wong. “They will expire on Dec 31, 2023, or the end of this year, so do remember to use your vouchers before then and encourage your family and neighbours to do the same.”

Mr Wong said that besides the vouchers, the Government is providing assistance to Singaporeans in many different ways. It gave cash payouts of up to $700 in December 2022 and there will be another round of U-save rebates later in January to help households offset their utility bills.

There will also be cash payouts and MediSave top-ups for eligible seniors and children in February, Mr Wong added.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said his ministry is now working on Budget 2023, which he will deliver on Feb 14.

“We recognise concerns over cost of living, and hence are looking at additional measures in the Budget to support Singaporeans over the coming year, especially those in the more vulnerable and lower-income groups,” he said.