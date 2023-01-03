S’porean households to get $300 in CDC vouchers from today, half for use at supermarkets

SINGAPORE – Every Singaporean household can now claim $300 of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, of which half or $150 are for use at participating supermarkets.
The five supermarket chains that accept the CDC vouchers are FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Prime, Hao Mart and U Stars, which together have more than 300 outlets across the island.
The other $150 worth of vouchers can be used at about 20,300 hawker stalls and heartland merchants’ stores.
The vouchers are part of a comprehensive package to cushion the effects of elevated inflation and the goods and services tax (GST) rate increase, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday at a launch event at Kampung Admiralty.
Mr Wong said that following the first two tranches of CDC vouchers, the Government had received feedback from many Singaporeans asking for flexibility to spend them on groceries at supermarkets.
At the same time, there were concerns from some participating heartland shop owners and hawkers about the potential impact if the vouchers were extended to supermarkets, as the scheme was originally intended to help heartland businesses, he added.
That is why, after careful consideration, the Government decided that the vouchers would be split into two parts: half to still be set aside for heartland shops and hawkers, and the other half for supermarkets.
The vouchers are colour-coded – teal for heartland merchants and yellow for supermarkets.
“I hope all of you enjoy the added convenience of this set of vouchers,” said Mr Wong. “They will expire on Dec 31, 2023, or the end of this year, so do remember to use your vouchers before then and encourage your family and neighbours to do the same.”
Mr Wong said that besides the vouchers, the Government is providing assistance to Singaporeans in many different ways. It gave cash payouts of up to $700 in December 2022 and there will be another round of U-save rebates later in January to help households offset their utility bills.
There will also be cash payouts and MediSave top-ups for eligible seniors and children in February, Mr Wong added.
Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said his ministry is now working on Budget 2023, which he will deliver on Feb 14.
“We recognise concerns over cost of living, and hence are looking at additional measures in the Budget to support Singaporeans over the coming year, especially those in the more vulnerable and lower-income groups,” he said.
The latest tranche of CDC vouchers comprises $200 in vouchers announced at Budget 2022 under the Assurance Package to offset the GST increase, and an additional $100 in vouchers under the $1.5 billion Support Package announced in October 2022.
About 1.2 million Singaporean households will receive notification letters in their letter boxes from Tuesday with details on how to claim and spend the $300 in CDC vouchers.
Residents can claim their vouchers in a similar way to previous tranches. One member of each household will need to visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and log in with his Singpass account to claim the vouchers. A CDC voucher link will be sent to the registered mobile phone number of the claimant, who can then share it with other household members.
The CDC Vouchers Scheme 2023 will continue to be digital. SG Digital Office digital ambassadors will be deployed at SG Digital Community Hubs to provide assistance, and more than 50 Silver Infocomm Wellness Ambassadors will also be providing support at selected community clubs.
South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling, who was also at the launch, said that the total possible spending of the vouchers for use at heartland shops and hawkers is $186 million, which is more than the previous tranche of the scheme.
As at Dec 31, 2022, more than $115 million had been spent using the 2021 CDC vouchers, while about $113 million had been spent using the 2022 CDC vouchers, said Ms Low.
“We trust that in 2023, Singaporeans will continue to support our local businesses with their patronage,” she said.
The 20,300 merchants and hawkers now participating in the scheme are also more than double the number of those who participated when the digital CDC Vouchers scheme was launched in late 2021, she added.
FairPrice said on Tuesday that in support of the 2023 CDC Vouchers scheme, customers who spend a minimum of $55 worth of CDC supermarket vouchers in one transaction at FairPrice outlets from Jan 3 to 15 will receive $6 in FairPrice vouchers.
Mr Vipul Chawla, FairPrice Group chief executive, said: “FairPrice renews our commitment to moderate the cost of living as we welcome the new year by seeking new ways to help the community save more.”
“Apart from participating in the 2023 CDC Vouchers scheme, we are taking an extra step to also provide additional FairPrice vouchers for customers to purchase their daily essentials.”
A Sheng Siong spokesman told The Straits Times that the release of the CDC vouchers during this period of inflation will definitely be a great help for all businesses. Besides extending its 4 per cent senior citizen discount till end-2023, it has also rolled out a 1 per cent discount on most purchases in its stores from Jan 1 to March 31 to provide consumers with some assistance during this period.
Mr Alan Lee, 50, who owns the Geylang Lor 20 Banana Fritters business at Old Airport Road Food Centre, said that three to 10 of his customers used CDC vouchers daily in 2022.
“Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, many of my old customers have disappeared. However, I have also seen many new and young patrons who have started coming here, and they use a variety of payment options, including e-payments and CDC vouchers,” he told ST.
Madam Quek Gek Kiang, who lives in a four-room Housing Board flat in Hougang, said: ”The vouchers are very timely to ease my financial worries as things have become more expensive lately.”
The 83-year-old retiree said she will be spending her vouchers on basic necessities like groceries and toiletries.
For Ms Emily Yap, a 23-year-old nurse at Alexandra Hospital, the vouchers will go towards a good cause.
She will be using them to buy kueh bangkit from her neighbourhood bakery for Chinese New Year, and the biscuits will go into 50 care packs that she is putting together for elderly and needy families living in Clementi Meadows. Each care pack will be worth about $80 and filled with other essential groceries like cooking oil and rice sponsored by donors such as Temasek Foundation.
“I am concerned about the needs of the elderly and needy families, especially in these difficult times of rising inflation and higher costs of living,” she said.