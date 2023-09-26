‘Driver lost control,’ says Singaporean man who survived fatal accident on Penang hill

A van’s faulty engine and its driver losing control resulted in the vehicle veering off a narrow hill path into a gorge, said a man who survived the accident in Penang on Sunday that killed a Singaporean woman.

The survivor, Mr Koh Soon Heng, was among 29 tourists from Singapore who were making their way down the hill after having dinner at the Bukit Genting Hill Leisure Park and Restaurant.

The group had to take separate vans to descend the hill because the path was too narrow for the larger bus they had used earlier to reach the hill.

“The van’s engine died after travelling a short distance,” said Mr Koh, who was seated in the row behind the driver who was trying to manoeuvre the vehicle down Bukit Genting.

Mr Koh said the driver attempted to restart the vehicle before it stalled again. The van was carrying 10 passengers, all of whom were tourists.

“But he didn’t stop. The van was going very fast... We shouted at him but he still stepped on the accelerator going down the slope,” Mr Koh said. The 62-year-old was speaking to reporters at his hotel on Tuesday, before a group of his travel mates were scheduled to return to Singapore.

He realised the driver had lost control of the vehicle when he shouted out loud. Mr Koh clung on to the back of a seat while warning the other passengers to “hold on” in Hokkien.