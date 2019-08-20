Tell your story through animation in national competition

SINGAPORE - Thirty seconds. That's all the time N.E.mation! 2020 competitors have to tell their Total Defence story in their animation clips.

Many would think that it is impossible but students and youth across Singapore have, over the years, proven that they can do it and do it well.

Now into its 14th season, N.E.mation!, is an inter-school digital animation competition organised by Nexus.

It is attracting a lot of interest as hundreds of students pitch their story ideas for a chance to be among the 10 teams picked to receive intensive training to produce animation clips that will be aired on television, cinemas and social media.

"The clips we saw over the past years have been amazing. I'm really excited to see the new ideas the competitors will come up with," said Mr Kelvin Chan, head of visuals/multi-media in Sweet by Singapore Press Holdings.

Registration for N.E.mation! 2020 is open till Aug 25 for secondary school students and Sept 1 for youth. Register at www.judgify.me/nemation or speak to your teachers-in-charge.

The race intensifies with each story clinic conducted by professional animators and content generators from Sweet by SPH.

If you are keen to pit your wits and skills in this national competition, start submitting your story ideas.

For secondary school students with no experience in animation, fret not as experienced and capable mentors will be available to guide you along the way.

All you need are your imagination and creativity.

Take part now for a shot at winning the top prize, which includes an overseas trip to a world-renowned animation studio. Champions in the Youth Category will be awarded internships at a prestigious media company.