Students learn to tackle fake news and online scams in N.E.mation! workshop

SINGAPORE - Secondary 1 student Albert Loh's grandmother regularly receives phone calls in Mandarin, supposedly from the police, asking her for personal information.

Now, her 13-year-old grandson from Greendale Secondary School plans to share tips he picked up at a workshop on tackling fake news and online scams with her, his family and their neighbours.

The Media Literacy Council ran the workshop at the Pixel Building in Buona Vista on Monday (Sept 3) as part of the annual N.E.mation! contest to raise awareness about misleading or false information and online scams.

Thirteen students from five secondary schools learnt how to identify fake news and common online scams, as well as how to handle cyber bullying.

They picked up advice, such as checking whether a story online has an exaggerated or "clickbait" headline, and if multiple reputable news outlets have reported the same story.

Albert said he learnt about a 2015 incident in which a Filipino family had supposedly complained about the playing of drums during Thaipusam, which turned out to be untrue.

"If we know that's fake news, our community will be stronger and won't be suspicious of one another, and (this can) prevent racial tensions," he added.



(From left) Students Feroz Khan Abdul Rahman, Irfan Yusry Iszreen, and Albert Loh of Greendale Secondary School listening to a talk at the workshop on Monday (Sept 3). ST PHOTO: SYAZA NISRINA



N.E.mation! is an annual contest in which students can express their ideas on Total Defence by making short animation clips.

Now in its 13th year, it is organised by Animagine and Nexus, the Ministry of Defence department responsible for Total Defence and National Education.

About 150 students taking part in the contest visited partner organisations such as the Singapore Red Cross and Nee Soon South Community Club on Monday.

They learnt how the work of these organisations help to keep Singapore safe.

Registration for N.E.mation! 2019 started in July. Winners will be announced in February next year.

One of the projects, by a group of four CHIJ Katong Convent students, is about five Singaporeans who play a video game called Total Defence Warriors, with each of them representing a different pillar of Total Defence.

Team member and Secondary 1 student Olivia Tan, 13, said: "In the end, they group together to defeat an evil monster called Crisis, because together (the pillars) keep Singapore strong."

Mr Shem Yao, 37, who conducts workshops with Touch Cyber Wellness, spoke with the students about cyber bullying.

He said: "We're here to share with students how important it is to create a positive online culture of participation. This is important because it affects the society at large, and it is in line with social and psychological defence."