Teen among 253 people being investigated for involvement in scams

SINGAPORE - Over 250 people, aged between 14 and 74, are being investigated by the police for their roles as either scammers or as money mules.

On Saturday (March 13), the police said the suspects are believed to be involved in 560 scam cases with the victims suffering more than $4.1 million in losses.

The police said the suspects were picked up in an islandwide enforcement operation over a two-week period from Feb 27 to March 12.

It said the scams they were involved in were mainly Internet love scams, e-commerce and job scams, High Court and China official impersonation scams, and fake gambling platform and loan scams.

The 172 men and 81 women are being investigated for the offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The offence of cheating carries a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine.

If convicted of money laundering, a person can be jailed for up to a decade, and/or fined up to $500,000.

Those convicted of carrying on a business of providing a payment service without a licence can be fined up to $125,000, and/or jailed for up to three years.

The police said they take a serious stance against anyone who may be involved in scams and they will be dealt with according to the law.

It added: "To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."

For more information on scams, visit this website or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Those with information on scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at this website.