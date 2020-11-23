Four people, aged between 15 and 21, investigated over Internet love scam

SINGAPORE - Four people, aged between 15 and 21, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in a cheating case involving about $12,200, said the police on Monday (Nov 23).

It comes after a report was made on Nov 15 at midnight regarding two unknown people on a dating website that the victim had befriended.

Both purportedly said that in exchange for companionship, the victim had to transfer cash to them on several occasions, to pay off repair costs that were allegedly incurred from a road traffic accident.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division then established the identities of four people involved in the suspected Internet love scam on Nov 16.

Those convicted of cheating can be imprisoned for up to 10 years and fined.

In their statement, the police said Internet love scams remain a serious crime concern.

They reminded the public to be careful when befriending strangers online in order to avoid falling for such scams.

Members of the public should also be cautious when asked to receive or transfer money to people whom they do not know, police said.

For more information on scams, visit this website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online here.