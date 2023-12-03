Tears as owner and dog reunite after dramatic rescue on busy expressway

SINGAPORE - Following a dramatic rescue involving motorists and the police on a busy expressway, a pet dog was reunited with his tearful owner a day after it first escaped.

Footage of the incident circulating on social media shows Katsu the Italian greyhound running along the expressway on the morning of Dec 1, with car drivers and motorcyclists attempting to herd it towards the road divider.

A police vehicle can also be seen stopping near the cornered dog, as the officers disembark.

Katsu’s owner Debra Loi lauded members of the public who helped in the search.

She also thanked the motorists who drove with enough care to avoid running over her beloved dog.

“We are very blessed and lucky,” the freelance nurse told The Straits Times.

Ms Loi praised the authorities for going above and beyond the call of duty, as well as the pet community for its willingness to help.

“I want to especially thank the motorcyclists and drivers who helped to direct and slow down the traffic – everyone helped to corner Katsu and ensure everyone is safe,” she added.