Chihuahua-ppy ending: Dog lost for three weeks at Atlanta airport retrieved after ‘wild goose chase’

A chihuahua lost at Atlanta’s airport for three weeks was found on Saturday, thanks to the remarkable effort of a total stranger who went out on a limb to locate and secure the missing dog.

Ms Paula Camila Rodriguez, 25, told The Washington Post she was separated from Maia, a chihuahua mix, at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Aug 18 after she was denied entry due to issues with her visa.

She flew to Atlanta from Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, intending to go on a two-week vacation in California.

Instead, she had to spend the night at a detention facility at the airport, and was instructed to fly back to the Dominican Republic the next day.

She was assured Maia would be with her on the same Delta Air Lines flight, but the dog was not on the plane.

Delta informed Ms Rodriguez that Maia had escaped her kennel.

The airline promised to continue looking for the dog, telling her its employees had already posted notices at the airport and at nearby animal shelters.

Ms Rodriguez herself sought help online.

It was then that Ms Robin Allgood, who lives south of Atlanta, Georgia, came into the picture.

Ms Allgood has been spending much of her retirement days helping reunite lost pets with their owners. Friends describe her as a “pet recovery specialist”.

When she got wind of the missing Maia, she reached out to Ms Rodriguez on social media.

“I will not charge you anything. I will go put signs up. I’ll pass flyers out,” she told her. “I will be you in Georgia because you’re not here. I promise you I’ll find your dog. I promise you.”

‘Wild goose chase’

On Saturday, Ms Allgood made good on that promise.

She got a call early in the morning that day about a FedEx employee spotting a black chihuahua at the airport.

The employee recognised Maia from one of the flyers Ms Allgood put up. He tried to catch her, but the dog ran away.