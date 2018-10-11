Tearful send-off for SAF regular who died in Brunei

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) warrant officer who died on Tuesday in Brunei had a bubbly personality, loved the outdoors and cared for his fellow soldiers, said friends and family members at his final send-off yesterday.

They also said Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Muhammad Sadikin Hasban, 33, enjoyed his job so much he extended his service in Brunei by a year to a total of three years.

Two months before he was due to return to Singapore, the assistant chief company trainer was hit by a falling tree branch on Tuesday while supervising contractors performing maintenance work at a helicopter evacuation site. He was taken to Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital in a helicopter and ambulance, but died at 11.50am.

National servicemen training in Brunei on Tuesday were told to call their families to inform them they were safe.

3WO Sadikin's body was flown back to Singapore in a military aircraft and taken to his parents' Housing Board flat in Choa Chu Kang yesterday.

More than 200 relatives, friends and colleagues from SAF filled the void deck to pay their respects, many tearfully, as his parents and wife Norsidah Kamilan, 29, stood in quiet grief. His wife told reporters she was not ready to talk.

3WO Sadikin was buried at Lim Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery.

Mr Kamilan Subari, 56, said his son-in-law, who was an SAF regular for 13 years, was a kind-hearted person who took good care of his daughter. The couple, who married in 2014, did not have any children.

Mr Kamilan, a retired officer in the shipping industry, added: "He was very happy-go-lucky, and loved family-bonding time very much."

Cousins and long-time friends said 3WO Sadikin loved sports. He was in the school rugby and football teams at Fajar Secondary.

Former classmate and Singapore Civil Defence Force regular Hairulnizam Mustafa, 33, said 3WO Sadikin had an enthusiastic and energetic personality. "When we were with him, he was always smiling."

Former schoolmate and IT manager Khairul Osman, 33, added: "He loved the military and he loved his men." The last time they met was during the fasting month of Ramadan in June.

A cousin, who declined to be named, said: "He had this selflessness about him. Very generous guy, who was always there for his friends and family."

