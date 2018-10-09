SAF warrant officer dies after being hit by falling tree branch in Brunei

SINGAPORE - A regular serviceman died in Brunei on Tuesday morning (Oct 9) after he was hit by a falling tree branch while supervising contractors performing maintenance work at a helicopter evacuation site.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Tuesday night said resuscitation efforts were performed onsite to the unconscious Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Muhammad Sadikin Hasban, 33, an assistant chief company trainer, after he was hit at about 8.30am.

A Singapore Armed Forces doctor continued to resuscitate him while he was conveyed via helicopter and ambulance to Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. They arrived at around 10am.

The Straits Times understands that the contractors were clearing vegetation at the helicopter evacuation site.

Mindef said it has made arrangements for 3WO Sadikin's family members to be flown to Brunei.

His body will be flown back to Singapore on Wednesday in a military aircraft.

The statement added: "Mindef and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late 3WO Sadikin.

"The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief and investigating the incident."