Tampines food centre reopens after revamp

The Tampines Round Market and Food Centre has reopened after a two-month revamp, with improvements such as wider walkways, better ventilation and bird spikes to keep avian pests away.

Child seats will be made available in a month's time and a new drop-off point is in the works, as part of plans to improve traffic accessibility in the area.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the market's reopening yesterday, North East District Mayor Desmond Choo said the changes to the 36-year-old market were based on feedback given by stall owners and residents.

"To many of our residents in the North East District, (the market) has become not just a place where you come and enjoy very good food, it has also become an indelible mark on our history," he added.

The iconic market and food centre, which first opened in 1983, is one of Tampines' most distinctive landmarks, as well as a hub for residents.

Yesterday's event was also attended by other Tampines GRC MPs including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, and Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.

Other improvements to the market include more wheelchair-friendly spaces, energy-conserving lamps, new tray-return racks and refurbished toilets.

About 10 plastic child seats will be made available initially, Mr Choo said, adding: "We will continue to scale this up as we gather more feedback from young families."

Tampines resident Lee Geok Hong, 62, a housewife, said: "It's much cooler now than before, when we didn't have such big fans. The birds used to fly in as well, but I haven't seen any around today."

Linette Lai