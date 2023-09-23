Suspected drink driver arrested after car chase involving at least 6 police vehicles

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink-driving offences, following a late-night car chase involving at least five traffic police motorcycles and a police car.
The police said that at about 1.45am on Thursday, Traffic Police officers had directed a car to stop at a roadblock along Whitley Road in Thomson.
However, the driver refused to comply with the officers’ instructions and sped off, they added.
In a video posted on Instagram, a black car can be seen speeding on the centre and right lanes of a three-lane road, with five traffic police motorcycles and a police car following behind.
In another video on Tiktok, three police cars, several police motorbikes and an ambulance are seen parked on the left lane of a two-lane road, as well as a dark-coloured stationary vehicle that is flipped on its right side.
“After a brief pursuit, the man was arrested for dangerous driving, evasion of roadblock and drink-driving,” the police said.
Police said no injuries were reported and that investigations are ongoing.
In a separate incident, a car caught fire near the junction of Admiralty Road and Marsiling Drive in Woodlands on Saturday afternoon.
Photos online show five firefighters extinguishing the fire and checking the car bonnet.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Saturday that it was alerted to the fire at 1.10pm.
The fire was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.