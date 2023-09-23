Suspected drink driver arrested after car chase involving at least 6 police vehicles

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink-driving offences, following a late-night car chase involving at least five traffic police motorcycles and a police car.

The police said that at about 1.45am on Thursday, Traffic Police officers had directed a car to stop at a roadblock along Whitley Road in Thomson.

However, the driver refused to comply with the officers’ instructions and sped off, they added.

In a video posted on Instagram, a black car can be seen speeding on the centre and right lanes of a three-lane road, with five traffic police motorcycles and a police car following behind.

In another video on Tiktok, three police cars, several police motorbikes and an ambulance are seen parked on the left lane of a two-lane road, as well as a dark-coloured stationary vehicle that is flipped on its right side.

“After a brief pursuit, the man was arrested for dangerous driving, evasion of roadblock and drink-driving,” the police said.

Police said no injuries were reported and that investigations are ongoing.