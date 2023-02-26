21-year-old man arrested after midnight high-speed car chase from Kranji to Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE – A midnight car chase from Kranji to Choa Chu Kang led to the arrest of a 21-year-old driver on Sunday.

At midnight on Saturday, a Traffic Police officer was in Kranji Loop, going towards Kranji Road, when he directed a van to stop for vehicular checks.

However, the van driver refused to comply with the officer’s instructions and sped off, police said.

The driver was detained in Choa Chu Kang Drive and arrested for dangerous driving and several other traffic offences.

Police said no injuries were reported and that investigations are ongoing.