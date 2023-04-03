Study by S’pore, US doctors to tailor treatment for childhood leukaemia to reduce side effects

SINGAPORE - Children who have been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia can typically expect to be given a plethora of different chemotherapy drugs to treat their condition.

The aggressive childhood cancer – known as ALL for short – has many different subtypes, but patients are mostly prescribed a uniform treatment regime involving 10 to 12 different chemotherapy drugs.

This may result in them experiencing a range of side effects, some of which could be lifelong, including limb paralysis, heart damage, and abnormal bone or muscle growth.

But the occurrence and severity of these side effects could soon be minimised with the work of 22 researchers from Singapore and the United States, who are attempting to tailor ALL treatment for each specific subtype to reduce the amount of chemotherapy drugs given to patients.

Their study, published in the journal Nature Medicine in January, evaluated the leukaemia cells of 800 children from six months to 18 years old in the US. The cells were genetically sequenced in a laboratory to determine their subtype and also tested for their response to various chemotherapy drugs. From this, the researchers were able to assess how effective 18 different chemotherapy drugs were in fighting 23 subtypes of ALL.

Though every ALL case is caused by the production of too many lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell) by the bone marrow, the many subtypes – categorised broadly into two groups known as B-cell ALL and T-cell ALL – arise as the specific genetic abnormality found in each patient’s lymphocyte cells may be different.

The study’s results showed that the subtypes reacted differently to individual drugs, which the researchers said was an indication that they should not be treated in an identical way.

For example, early T-cell precursor ALL was found to be generally less responsive to vincristine and daunorubicin, common drugs used in the majority of ALL treatment regimes. Most of the other subtypes, however, were responsive to the two drugs.

Fortunately, newer and potentially more effective drugs such as venetoclax have been identified as a potential replacement for the two medications.

Dr Shawn Lee, a consultant with the National University Hospital’s division of paediatric oncology and haematology who led the study, said: “After analysing which of the chemotherapy drugs were not effective for a particular ALL subtype, we can possibly drop them from the treatment regime in question.

“By removing some of these ineffective drugs that are potentially toxic, we can reduce the impact of the side effects from chemotherapy.”

The study also found that certain chemotherapy drugs could be effective for some ALL subtypes that they were not conventionally used to treat.

For example, dasatinib, a drug normally used to treat a type of B-cell ALL known as Philadelphia-positive ALL, was found to be effective against T-cell ALL as well.