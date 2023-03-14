AI to act as doctor’s second pair of eyes to spot nearly invisible colon cancer growths

SINGAPORE - Doctors in Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) are using a newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) screening tool that serves as a second pair of eyes to spot near-invisible cancerous growths in a patient’s organs.

Developed with the help of biomedical company Medtronic, the tool is able to detect roughly 20 per cent more growths – or polyps – that doctors would otherwise have missed with the human eye, according to studies by SKH.

The detection rate is expected to increase as the AI learns to recognise more polyps.

The screening tool, which was first adopted in SKH in July 2021, will be available in all colonoscopy suites in the hospital by mid-2023, SKH said on Tuesday during the signing of an agreement to establish a Centre of Excellence for AI-assisted Colonoscopy, which will launch further studies and training in the field.

SKH is among the early adopters of AI to detect cancer in hospitals, and is the first among public health institutions here.

Colorectal cancer is Singapore’s leading source of cancer, affecting more than 1,800 people each year, especially among those above 50 years old, according to the National University Cancer Institute Singapore.

But the cancer is also known to affect those younger, among them, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died at 43 in 2020.

The cancer usually starts as a non-cancerous polyp on the inner lining of the colon or rectum, which may develop into cancer years later.

Early detection through colonoscopy is key to preventing the cancer, said SKH senior consultant Winson Tan, 40, who added that the development of AI in this field will speed up the detection of polyps in patients to help them to act fast.

Dr Tan, who specialises in colorectal surgery, said: “Some polyps are hard to find because they can be very subtle and appear almost normal.

“The AI also makes handling of numerous colonoscopy procedures in a day more manageable as it uses pattern recognition that spots polyps quickly and may even detect polyps that a doctor might miss due to fatigue.”

The polyp detection module can be plugged into most major brands of endoscopic equipment and helps to analyse in real time footage that is gathered from a pinhole camera during surgery.

The AI is trained on a growing pool of at least 13 million images taken during colonoscopy treatment to recognise growths of all sizes, even those that appear flat and nearly invisible to the human eye.

In a hands-on session for the media in SKH, I wore a virtual reality (VR) headset to experience how doctors conducted colonoscopy and how they could use the AI tool to seek out polyps.

With VR controllers in hand, I picked up the digital endoscope that was attached to a virtual patient to begin the demo.

I was asked to analyse images of the patient’s insides and tap the areas where I think a polyp might lie. I failed to get any of my three attempts right as the lumps were subtler than they seem.