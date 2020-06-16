Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Savour 6 kinds of rice dumplings, grow your own garden and more

1. EAT: SIX KINDS OF RICE DUMPLINGS





A luxurious dumpling version of the dish Buddha Jumps Over The Wall, offered by Shangri-La Hotel. PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA HOTEL SINGAPORE



Check out The Straits Times' guide on rice dumplings to try this Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 25 this year.

Explore the weird and wonderful creations that chefs across the city have whipped up, such as vegan do-it-yourself dumplings with plant-based meat offered by Cantonese restaurant Yan's and a luxurious dumpling version of the dish Buddha Jumps Over The Wall, offered by Shangri-La Hotel.

Those who want to cut down on their glutinous rice intake can look forward to alternatives such as mixed-grain dumplings and those with sticky skin made of yellow or purple sweet potatoes.

2. GROW: YOUR OWN GARDEN



A hanging Kokedama, a popular bonsai style of planting that dates back to the Edo period. PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS



Get expert advice on setting up your own garden from Gardens by the Bay, as part of the #StayHomeWithGB initiative on its website.

The website offers hands-on gardening workshops through recorded videos, as well as tips and tricks to try at home.

Learn how to make a hanging Kokedama, a popular bonsai style of planting that dates back to the Edo period, and how to turn empty eggshells into useful planters.

The website also offers videos about various flora growing in the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest.

3. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Chill out with this chilli crab dip



Chilli crab and scallop dip. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



How can you get a taste of chilli crab at home without going the whole hog and handling live crabs?

Try this Chilli Crab And Scallop Dip.

Chilli crab is a classic local favourite that is Singaporean in origin. Past reports acknowledged chef Cher Yam Tian as the creator of the dish in the 1950s, first peddling it from a pushcart in the East Coast.

4. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: A Visitation At Mustafa by Daryl Qilin Yam



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



It was like nothing had changed: We were in the luggage department, just two people among many others, trying to judge which suitcase would be ours by the end of the hour.

I never forgot how large the department was, but I suppose it's easy to forget how large anything is in Mustafa; the bags occupied one entire end of L2, hundreds of them displayed for sale, propped up and gathered together like relics, monuments. A memorial.

I asked my companion if there were enough tourists in the world to warrant the production of so many bags and he said sure, of course; it was just a matter of time. He then said something else, something that I felt was rather enlightening: "It's not about demand. It's not even about supply." He smiled. "It's about the illusion."

