5 things to do today: Savour 6 kinds of rice dumplings, grow your own garden and more

1. DRAW: A map of the neighbourhood

Take a stab at drawing a map of your neighbourhood from memory in this activity offered by National Gallery Singapore, which can be done with kids.

The exercise is inspired by a Latiff Mohidin artwork called Kampong Gelam 1949 - 1954, drawn with pen and pencil on Tibetan paper.

Latiff recreated lanes and streets that he remembered from his childhood, when he would walk around to observe people and scavenge for objects to make art.

A grid is provided for you to map out where amenities, such as the supermarket or library, are located in relation to your home.

The activity is part of the #GalleryAnywhere initiative, a daily dose of art and virtual experiences to enjoy from home.

Go to: bit.ly/3e1Da66

2. EAT: Six kinds of rice dumplings

Check out The Straits Times' guide on rice dumplings to try this Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 25 this year.

Explore the weird and wonderful creations that chefs across the city have whipped up, such as vegan do-it-yourself dumplings with plant-based meat offered by Cantonese restaurant Yan's and a luxurious dumpling version of the dish Buddha Jumps Over The Wall, offered by Shangri-La Hotel.

Those who want to cut down on their glutinous rice intake can look forward to alternatives such as mixed-grain dumplings and those with sticky skin made of yellow or purple sweet potatoes.

Go to: bit.ly/3dZL9Ai

3. WORK OUT: Afternoon yoga

Get up from your chair and unfurl your yoga mat. Instructor Vera Soh from Yoga Movement takes participants through breathing and stretching exercises in this Afternoon Stretch session from national sports movement Active SG.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

The one-hour session covers basic yoga movements such as Child's Pose and Warrior Pose.

Go to: bit.ly/2Yzrq3Y

4. WATCH: Classic plays online

Long associated with the Bard's plays, Shakespeare's Globe has been screening past productions from its archives online. Watch its 2013 production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, a comedy centred around four Athenian lovers, for free on YouTube.

Go to: bit.ly/2AvI3FR

5. GROW: Your own garden

Get expert advice on setting up your own garden from Gardens by the Bay, as part of the #StayHomeWithGB initiative on its website.

The website offers hands-on gardening workshops through recorded videos, as well as tips and tricks to try at home.

Learn how to make a hanging Kokedama, a popular bonsai style of planting that dates back to the Edo period, and how to turn empty eggshells into useful planters.

The website also offers videos about various flora growing in the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest.

Go to: bit.ly/30J6lHj