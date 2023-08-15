Start-up Castomize to revolutionise fracture care with 4D-printed cast

SINGAPORE - A new medtech start-up has come up with a cast for fractured bones using 4D-printing that conforms to a patient’s limb and becomes rigid after cooling down to provide the required support.

Founders of Castomize told The Straits Times its patented 4D-printing core technology is a step up from its previous attempts at 3D-printing, as the cast can be reshaped according to how the bone is healing.

It is also worlds away from the traditional plaster cast, they said.

“Unlike the standard medical casts that require the use of many disposable bandages, stockinette, and the plaster cast itself, which will all be thrown away when the state of the wound changes and another cast has to be applied, our 4D-printed cast can be removed as the patient heals, and easily remoulded. This means the patient can wear the same cast until they are fully recovered,” Mr Abel Tan, 27, one of Castomize’s three founders, said.

He said this allows doctors to make adjustments throughout the patient’s recovery.

A spin-off of the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), Castomize was established in 2022 to improve the comfort and convenience of traditional orthopaedic devices. Two of its three founders are SUTD graduates, while Mr Tan graduated from the Singapore Management University’s (SMU) business school.

“The idea started after a friend broke his arm during mountain climbing and was complaining how uncomfortable his plaster cast was. He was also trying to relieve the itch by using a ruler to reach inside,” Mr Tan said.

Co-founder Eleora Teo, 27, said the team experimented with 3D-printed casts but found each needed a long lead time of between three days and a week to be created and customised.

Continuing the work after graduation, they were able to develop a polymer that lent itself to 4D-printing because of its ability to respond to heat to be reshaped.

“This is the smart material used to create the fourth dimension for the 4D-printed medical cast,” co-founder Johannes Sunarko, 26, said.

It was also safe for medical use.

“It provides the same rigidity for a tenth of the material needed and requires only three minutes to apply. It’s also waterproof and not itchy, and it allows doctors to monitor the healing process with greater ease,” Mr Tan said.

He said the cast can also be salvaged and reused in first aid kits instead of throwing it away due to its malleability when heated.

“We want to send them to areas where there is insufficient healthcare infrastructure or face a lot of natural disasters. This way, we are hoping to save lives and improve the standard of care for victims in disasters,” Mr Tan said.