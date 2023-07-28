Medtech marvels usher in a new era of healthcare

SINGAPORE – Step into the Smart Ward on the second level of Alexandra Hospital and the first thing that catches the eye is the soft, almost natural, lighting. It is designed not only to help visitors find their way, but also to minimise eye strain in patients when they are wheeled out of the ward for surgery.

Its smart beds can also “talk” to nurses through alerts, real-time updates and round-the-clock monitoring of a patient’s vital signs.

Over at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, a hulking 800kg robot assistant helps surgeons with complex microsurgery that almost halves the length of an operation, with less blood loss in the patient and faster healing times.

More Singapore hospitals and medical start-ups are rolling out state-of-the-art medtech designs that are saving lives as well as improving the quality of life for those who need long-term medical attention, such as asthma patients and wheelchair users.

Medtech design is a highly specialised discipline that not only looks at aesthetics, but also aspects of user experience, such as patient safety, cost-effectiveness and the efficiency of equipment and products.

According to Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB), the Asian medtech market is expected to grow at an annual rate of about 8 per cent and projected to overtake the European Union as the world’s second-largest market after the United States.

Singapore is well placed to help medtech companies tap the growing potential in Asia.

The republic has a vibrant ecosystem of top universities, research institutions and start-ups. There are more than 25 research and development (R&D) centres here, established by multinational medtech companies and a local pool of more than 200 medtech start-ups and small- and-medium-sized enterprises.

Singapore’s early adoption of 5G and 6G networks, and the shift to connected devices, also offers companies a strong base to build their businesses centred on big data and patient-centric care.

According to a Netherlands Enterprise Agency report commissioned by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs in March 2022, the Asia-Pacific medtech industry was valued at almost $213 billion that year.

The report noted that despite the economic recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the medtech industry in Singapore continued to grow.

Medtech in Singapore represents an important sector of the economy, sustaining more than 9,000 jobs.