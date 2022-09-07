S'pore Customs seize more than 3,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes; 2 men arrested

SINGAPORE- Two men were arrested and more than 3,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by the Singapore Customs in an operation on Monday.

The duo - a 38-year-old Bangladeshi and a Singaporean, 24 - were nabbed after Singapore Customs officers uncovered 3,744 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes wrapped in black trash bags, and 288 empty green baskets in a unit at an industrial building in the vicinity of Corporation Drive, said Singapore Customs. The baskets were allegedly used as cover loads for the duty-unpaid cigarettes

The officers were monitoring the unit when the two men entered earlier, and conducted a check when one of them exited the unit.

The total duty and Goods and Services tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $319,730 and $25,440 respectively.

Investigations are ongoing.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Those with information on smuggling activities or evasion of duty or GST can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-233-0000 or email customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg.