4 arrested, 1,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized by S'pore Customs

SINGAPORE - Three men and a woman, aged between 25 and 42, were arrested and 1,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by the Singapore Customs in an operation on Tuesday (June 28).

During the operation conducted near Waringin Park, in Chai Chee, officers observed the three men - two Chinese nationals and a Singaporean - and the Singaporean woman transferring brown boxes from a van into a car parked beside it, said the agency on Thursday.

Officers conducted checks and found a total of 1,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the two Singapore-registered vehicles.

The duty-unpaid cigarettes, two vehicles, and cash amounting to $6,300 found on the two Chinese nationals suspected to be linked to duty-unpaid cigarette transactions were seized.

The total duty and goods and services tax evaded amounted to about $93,940 and $7,470 respectively.

Investigations are ongoing.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used to commit such offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid cigarettes may also be forfeited.