South Korean convenience store Emart24 hopes to resume S’pore ops soon

SINGAPORE - South Korean convenience store chain Emart24 on March 21 said it hopes to resume operations in Singapore soon, after all its three outlets here were seen shuttered earlier this week.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, Emart24 said in a statement that its decision to suspend operations here was made as part of preparations for “something new”.

“We have been making significant management decisions to reshuffle the outlets to better serve customers with some new and exciting offerings and concepts,” the statement said.

The company also told its customers: “We hope to see you really soon so keep a lookout for where we might pop up.”

Emart24 Singapore, which was incorporated here in 2021, had three outlets in Jurong Point, Nex shopping centre and Margaret Market in Queenstown.

The company did not respond to queries from The Straits Times.

Its statement was not published on its Facebook and Instagram pages for the Singapore market. Both social media accounts were last updated on Jan 23.

On Jan 3, it uploaded posts to both social media pages to promote part-time work opportunities at its stores.

The firm is still listed as a “live company”, according to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority’s records.

Outside of South Korea, Emart24 opened in Malaysia in 2020 and has 52 outlets there. It also has plans to set up a Cambodia outlet in June.