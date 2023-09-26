Some customers using DBS’ PayNow on Tuesday experience delays in transactions

SINGAPORE – Some DBS customers have experienced delays, among other issues, while using the bank’s PayNow service on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Downdetector, which tracks disruptions and issues in various service providers, there were about 163 complaints at 3.53pm on Tuesday.

One customer told The Straits Times that his account had double the amount deducted from it after he tried to make a transfer.

Mr Sim, who declined to reveal his full name, said: “I had transferred a sum of around $1,700 to my friend some time around 4pm, but the deduction from my account took place twice, and they received twice the amount instead.”

Several netizens said on DBS’ Facebook page that they were left with a “Pending” message after making a transaction, with one stating that the amount transferred had been deducted from their account but not received by the recipients’ bank.

In a post on Facebook at 6.02pm on Tuesday, DBS said that it was aware that some customers had experienced delays in their PayNow and Fast transactions and that the issue was rectified at 4.30pm.

DBS added: “We would like to assure customers that their delayed transaction will be processed by today. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Checks by ST showed that some customers were still experiencing the delay in their transactions at around 5.50pm.

The bank had a 6½-hour disruption to its services on May 5, caused by human error, and a 12-hour disruption in March, caused by inherent software bugs.